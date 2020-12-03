Pittsfield resumes indoor dining

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Restaurants in the City of Pittsfield can resume indoor dining Thursday.

The Pittsfield Board of Health voted unanimously Wednesday night to rescind its November 12 order which suspended indoor dining following a spike in COVID-19 cases. Representatives from a coalition of restaurants in the city met with Mayor Linda Tyer and other city and health officials during a Zoom meeting.

Following that meeting the Pittsfield Board of Health voted unanimously to rescind the order which has been in effect for nearly three weeks. The Board of Health then put a new order in place.

According to that order, restaurants in the city will have to limit tables to six people and collect contact information from each reservation that is made if contact tracing becomes necessary.

The restaurant owners will also be meeting with the mayor every two weeks.