PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Pittsfield, repaving and lane marking work will continue on several roads during overnight hours this week.

Work will focus on two sections of Routes 8 and 9 from seven each evening to five each morning Monday through Friday.

The first zone stretches North to South where Route 8 meets Dalton Ave and Merril Road. The second zone runs east to west along Dalton Ave