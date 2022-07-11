PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Pittsfield’s Summer Playground Program will be held at three city parks until August 19th.

The Summer Playground Program offers a wide variety of recreational activities for children ages six to 13, free of charge.

The program hosts trained playground leaders to create safe, supervised environments full of activities including sports, games, arts and crafts, and nature activities. Programs will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Playground leaders will be stationed at Clapp Park, Durant Park, and The Common.