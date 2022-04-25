PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Pittsfield, the city will begin its annual flushing of the water system Monday.



Water Mains throughout the city will be flushed through on-street hydrants, over the next month to remove corrosive products from the lines.

Affected streets and neighborhoods for Monday through Friday:

Coltsville, Meadowview, Dalton Ave., Crane Ave

Hubbard Ave., Downing Parkway

McIntosh, Parkside neighborhoods

Mountain Drive, Ann Drive, East New Lenox Road, and Holmes Road neighborhoods

The process will cause some discoloration and loss of pressure in nearby areas, but the city says it will take measures to ensure proper levels of treatment and disinfection are maintained at all times.