Pittsfield to begin removal of Tel-Electric dam this week

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield will begin its $2.8 million removal process of the Tel-Electric dam this week.

The Massachusetts Division of Ecological Restoration and the Pittsfield Mills Corporation say they want to protect surrounding infrastructure by reducing area flooding and eliminating a public safety hazard.

The dam will restore river ecological conditions by removing a barrier to fish and wildlife movement, improve water quality, and dredge polluted sediments.

The dam is located on the west branch of the Housatonic River on Hawthorne Avenue.

There is no word on how long the removal process will take.