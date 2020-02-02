Pizza, chicken wing restaurants busy for Super Bowl

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Hungry Western Massachusetts residents had to make the important decision on what to eat at their super bowl parties.

For most football fans, that includes pizza and chicken wings.



Village Pizza in West Springfield is one of many pizza shops in Western Massachusetts that will be constantly taking orders for Super Bowl Sunday. This is a pepperoni pizza which they will be selling a lot of as well as chicken wings.



“Definitely, we have chicken wings, all fresh, in our refrigerator,” said Erkan Arslan, Co-Owner of Village Pizza. “We have been taking pre-orders since Friday, which is good so we can get ready for the big day.”

Arslan told 22News Super Bowl Sunday is one of their busiest days of the year and it always provides a big boost for their business. All of their staff is working and they made sure to stock up on food. He said they have plenty of pizza dough, as well as 400 pounds of chicken wings ready to be made.

Arslan also said when the Patriots are in the Super Bowl, that’s when they are at their busiest.