Plaintiff’s attorney speaks out after Cedar Creek School releases statement about abuse allegations

RUSTON, LA (KTVE/KARD)– We are here at Cedar Creek School where a lawsuit has been filed against the school by a former student and his parents. Allegations of bullying and sexual assault are listed in the lawsuit. The allegations are alleged and will need to be worked out in court. We talked to both the attorney and school, here is what they had to say.

“One of the children had suffered about 8 or 9 months of some of the worst bullying I have seen in my life. I mean it was physical and sexual in nature,” said Wes Bearden, Plaintiff’s Attorney.

According to the lawsuit paperwork, the plaintiff experienced serious abuse beginning in September of 2020 and, according to the attorney, lasted until May 13, 2021. On that day, the student’s parents were made aware of the alleged bullying.

According to a statement from Cedar Creek Schools, it says “As soon as the school administration was made aware on May 13, 2021, that bullying was occurring, we took immediate action….Based on school policy, five students were expelled from cedar creek.”

“Our parents did not find out about this thing until almost the last day of school. After they found out, they pulled their kid out of there. After that, many Cedar Creek employees, teachers, and coaches admitted that this had been going on for a while. So they had notice of this type of stuff,” said Bearden.

According to the lawsuit, May 13, 2021, was the alleged “Hell Day”, a term created by the plaintiff’s classmates. This day was allegedly created to let other students know to bully the plaintiff at least once that day.

However, in response to these allegations in the lawsuit, Cedar Creek says quote ” It was determined that “Hell Day” was an event that was planned by the plaintiff and several of his friends…Each student, including the plaintiff, agreed to have their own hell day, and plaintiff happened to be first.”

According to the Lawsuit, Ruston Police Department is investigating these allegations. To see more information, you can watch the video above. We will keep you updated on-air and online at Myarklamiss.com.