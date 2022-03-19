BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – David Cerasuolo, a Plainville man pleaded guilty today to possession of child pornography and to charges arising from him sending obscene photos of himself to someone he believed to be a 13-your-old girl.

Cerasuolo, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and one count of possession of child pornography. Cerasuolo was indicted in October 2020 and has remained in custody since his arrest. U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris arranged sentencing for June 2.

Beginning in June 2020, Cerasuolo used chat applications to partake in conversations with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. However, the individual was an undercover federal agent.

During these conversations, Cerasuolo tried to allure the 13-year-old to take part in sexual activity. He sent her several photographs of himself. One of these photos displayed his genitalia.

During his interactions with whom we thought was a 13 year-old-girl, Cerasuolo sent over 1,000 messages. The perpetrator was also found in possession of child pornography on his cell phone.

The charge of transfer of obscene material to a minor provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.