Plane crashes in woods near airport

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY (NEWS10) – A plane traveling from Ohio to Rhode Island crashed Friday afternoon in the town of Wappingers Falls near Poughkeepsie.

The plane, a Piper PA 46, crashed in a wooded area as a result of a low fuel emergency that was radioed in to flight control at Hudson Valley Regional Airport shortly before.

The pilot, David Scott, 50, from Ohio attempted to make an emergency landing but crashed just east of the airport. Rescuers were able to locate the crash site but needed ATV’s to do so.

Several agencies responded to the crash including the Sheriff’s Office, State Police, New Hamburg Fire and East Fishkill Fire in order to bring the necessary equipment through the woods to the crash site.

Officials say Scott was extricated from the wreckage by firefighters and transported to Westchester Medical Center via Medevac helicopter with serious injuries. He is said to be in critical condition at this time.

There were three passengers on-board including Tara Scott, 50, Jocelyn Scott, 20, and Ryan Scott, 17 all from Ohio. Each was removed from the crash and taken to local hospitals via ambulance.

Sheriff Adrian Anderson said, “All of our first responders worked side by side under adverse conditions to locate and rescue the victims in this plane crash.”

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration are continuing the investigation into the crash