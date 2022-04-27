SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno released plans on how the city will use it’s allocation of opioid settlement funds.

Springfield is set to receive about 7.2 million dollars in a series of payments between this year and 2038.

That funding will be spread between the Health, Fire, and Police Departments.

For example, the Health Department will purchase a specialized vehicle dedicated to responding to opioid calls.

The Fire department will create two full-time opioid response teams and the Police Department will increase Narcan training for officers, among several community building partnerships with local health organizations.