Playground fight: Neighbors sue over terminally ill boy’s playscape

(KXAN) – When 3-year-old Colton Costa learned he could pick out which playscape his parents would buy for their Georgetown, Texas yard, he went for the largest one with the most slides.

“We’re trying to live in the now because the future is very scary with this kind of diagnosis,” says Colton’s mother, Kim Costa.

Colton was born with Hurler’s Syndrome: a genetic disorder in cells, tissue and organs. There is no cure.

“So, to see him get to run around and play and be as mobile as he is right now when he can be, you better believe we want to see it. We want him to be active and enjoy his life,” Costa said.

Their next-door neighbors, Richard and Carole Gottleib, filed a lawsuit claiming the playscape cannot be properly be screened from view.

At 14 feet high, it’s too tall. The Gottleibs say it violates HOA restrictions. They want the playscape taken down and legal fees.

