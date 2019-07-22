Police: 3 dogs die, left in hot car in Rhode Island

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Three dogs have died after they were found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle outside McQuades Market in Jamestown, according to police.

Officers, bystanders and members of the Jamestown Fire Department tried to revive the animals at the scene, according to a release sent out by Chief Edward Mello.

The dogs were transported to Newport Animal Hospital where they were determined to be deceased.

The animals included a 4-year-old black labrador, 7 month old black labrador and 4-year-old keeshond.

Officers’ investigation revealed the dogs had been left in the vehicle for an undetermined amount of time.

Police said the vehicle was running, but it appeared the air conditioning was not working and the windows were rolled up. There was no water in the vehicle.

The owner of the dogs, Ann Garnett, 65, of Jamestown was arrested on the following charges: three counts of Unnecessary Cruelty to an Animal, a felony carrying a potential penalty of five years in prison and $1,000 fine for each count; and three counts of Confinement of an animal in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

She was arraigned at Jamestown Police Headquarters and released.