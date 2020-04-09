Police academy to close, offer accelerated online training

BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts State Police Academy is shutting down its physical operation and will provide accelerated online training so new troopers can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials say the academy’s current class was originally scheduled to undergo training until late June, but officials are closing the academy as a precaution and plan to graduate 241 new troopers “in the very near future.” No trainees or academy staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

State police say the outbreak has increased the need for public safety personnel as troopers help support local police and protect testing sites.