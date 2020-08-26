Connecticut Police accountability panel sets public listening sessions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A task force looking to improve policing in Connecticut in response to law enforcement shootings of Black and Hispanic people is turning its attention to what the public thinks should be done.

The state Police Transparency and Accountability Task Force on Tuesday said it has scheduled eight video conference listening sessions in September. The sessions will be held every Thursday on Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The task force is developing recommendations to state lawmakers, who approved a wide-ranging police reform bill that was signed by Gov. Ned Lamont last month.