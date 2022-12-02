WATERBURY, Conn. (WWLP) – The Waterbury Police department has arrested the man wanted for the murder of his 11-month-old daughter in November.

Christopher Francisquini who is wanted in Naugatuck Connecticut for the murder of his 11 month old daughter on November 18, was taken into custody by Waterbury police officers on Friday.

“This is indicative of great police work by the men and women of the Waterbury police department as they safely took into custody a very dangerous and violent murder suspect,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

The FBI had been offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Police say Francisquini killed his daughter at their home last month, adding he had cut off his ankle tracking monitor after allegedly killing her. According to our sister station WTNH Saturday would have been his daughters first birthday. The town is being encouraged to wear pink in her honor.

Photo of baby Camilla. Courtesy of Naugatuck Police Department

Naugatuck Police said on the social media the arrest was “a clear example of what can be accomplished when community members work with law enforcement to take dangerous individuals off the street.”