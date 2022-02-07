Police asks public for help in finding Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a 66-year-old man.

According to a Facebook post by Springfield Police Department, 66-year-old Robert Marcantonio was last seen leaving St. Luke’s Rest Home on Spring Street on February 4 at around 3 a.m. wearing a red and black flannel with khaki pants.

Marcantonio is described as about 5’7″ and 180 pounds. If you see him or know his whereabouts you are asked to call 413-787-6300 or 413-787-1578.

