Police asks public for help in finding Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a 66-year-old man.

According to a Facebook post by Springfield Police Department, 66-year-old Robert Marcantonio was last seen leaving St. Luke’s Rest Home on Spring Street on February 4 at around 3 a.m. wearing a red and black flannel with khaki pants.

Robert Marcantonio (Courtesy of Springfield Police Dept.)

Marcantonio is described as about 5’7″ and 180 pounds. If you see him or know his whereabouts you are asked to call 413-787-6300 or 413-787-1578.