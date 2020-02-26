Police called to possible shooting with several victims in Milwaukee

1  of  3
by: Joshua Rose, WFRV

Photo: CBS58

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV/AP) – Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation” but didn’t have any further details. There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

Sources tell Local 5 sister station FOX6 that “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”

We’ll bring you the latest on this breaking news when more details develop.

