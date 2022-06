SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Police Academy is conducting outdoor training exercises during the afternoon and evening hours, Wednesday through Thursday.

They’re training outside the Paul J. Fenton Public Safety Complex at 50 East Street in Springfield. They expect the training exercises to run from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

There will be flashing lights activated on cruisers throughout the evening.