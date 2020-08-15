Police discover two bodies inside submerged vehicle in Boston

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ Divers discovered the bodies of two people inside of a vehicle submerged in the Reserved Channel Friday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police responded to Black Falcon Avenue around 12:30 p.m. after learning a sport utility vehicle crashed into the water earlier this week. The recovery of the vehicle and subsequent discovery of the victims was a development in an ongoing investigation, police said.

The vehicle was found approximately 40 feet underwater and 15 feet from Black Falcon Pier. Police said divers were able to immediately remove the woman from the vehicle, but the man had to be removed after the vehicle was pulled from the water.

Police would not release the identity of the victims, a man and a woman, but said they are believed to be young adults.

While detectives have information suggestive of who they are, police said they would not be releasing the victims’ suspected identities, however, friends tell Eyewitness News the woman is 21-year-old Tatianna Morales of New Bedford.

The cause and manner of their deaths remains under investigation at this time.