PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic on South Street is back to normal after a car struck a tree and then a building early Monday evening.

Pittsfield Police told 22News a woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a home at 338 South St.

The accident caused both northbound and southbound lanes on South St., near Croft Street to close. Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes.