Police: Fall River man accused of assaulting wait staff at Boston restaurant found with garbage bags full of pot

BOSTON (WPRI/AP) — Police arrested a Fall River man Thursday after he allegedly assaulted staff at a Boston restaurant, crashed his car into another vehicle as he drove away and was later connected to garbage bags filled with marijuana.

Police responded to a call about a fight at Ocean Prime Restaurant, a restaurant in the city’s South Boston neighborhood, after witnesses reported seeing Jason Wages, 29, harassing female wait staff and customers.

When other staff members confronted Wages, police said he called one of them a racial slur, head butted another and spit at a third employee.

As he left, police said Wages threatened to shoot “everyone in the place.”

Police said Wages then grabbed his keys from the valet and drove off. A few blocks away, police said Wages crashed into another vehicle, severing his car’s gas line.

Wages then left his vehicle and fled the area on foot with another person carrying two big garbage bags, police said.

Officers later arrested Wages for possession with intent to distribute drugs after they discovered the garbage bags were filled with pot and $8,600 cash. He was also charged with two counts each of assault and battery and leaving the scene of property damage.

The second person, who police have not identified, was interrogated but ultimately released.