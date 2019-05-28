Police, firefighters in Pittsfield called to multiple car accidents on Memorial Day

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and firefighters in Pittsfield were busy on Memorial Day.

Multiple car crashes took place throughout the city, over the course of a couple of hours.

At around 3:20 Monday afternoon, a car hit a guardrail on Jason Street, then struck a telephone pole on the other side of the road, before crossing the street again, ending up against several trees.

The driver, 22-year-old Austin Benlie, was arrested and charged with OUI/Liquor and Reckless Operation of a motor vehicle.

At the same time, a head-on collision took place near the intersection of Holmes Road and Cummings Avenue. One of the drivers was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for minor injuries.

And at around 6 Monday night, a car drove into a tree at the corner of High Street and Paisley Terrace. That driver, who was only 17, was also taken to Berkshire Medical Center for minor injuries.

