Police ID man hit, killed on I-95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man died Thursday morning after he was struck by several vehicles on I-95 North, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Alfonso Rodriguez, 53, was hit around 4:40 a.m. in the area of Exit 23. Police said he was in the lanes of travel at the time.

The highway was reduced to one lane as emergency crews responded to the scene, causing significant traffic backups until about 7 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police said at this time, no charges, citations or moving violations have been issued.