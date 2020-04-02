Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at Chicopee coal yard

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Chicopee have identified the suspect arrested in connection with a deadly shooting of a man on Meadow Street Wednesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News detectives arrested 25-year-old Aramis Ares of Springfield and charged him with manslaughter and carrying a loaded firearm while intoxicated.

Ares was booked at the Chicopee Police Department following his arrest on Wednesday. A judge ordered him held without bail and he was transferred to the Ludlow Correctional Facility.

The man who was shot and killed has not been identified.

Chicopee police received a shots fired call at the Belsky Brothers Coal located at 239 Meadow Street just before 10:45 a.m., Wednesday. Upon arrival, responding officers located a man with a serious gunshot wound.

Wilk said medical care was given to the man at the location the was found before he was rushed to a nearby hospital. He passed away shortly after.

State Police detectives assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office worked on the case.