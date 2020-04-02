Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at Chicopee coal yard

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Chicopee have identified the suspect arrested in connection with a deadly shooting of a man on Meadow Street Wednesday morning.
Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News detectives arrested 25-year-old Aramis Ares of Springfield and charged him with manslaughter and carrying a loaded firearm while intoxicated.
Ares was booked at the Chicopee Police Department following his arrest on Wednesday. A judge ordered him held without bail and he was transferred to the Ludlow Correctional Facility.
Man shot on Meadow Street in Chicopee passes away, suspect arrested
The man who was shot and killed has not been identified.
Chicopee police received a shots fired call at the Belsky Brothers Coal located at 239 Meadow Street just before 10:45 a.m., Wednesday. Upon arrival, responding officers located a man with a serious gunshot wound.
Wilk said medical care was given to the man at the location the was found before he was rushed to a nearby hospital. He passed away shortly after.
State Police detectives assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office worked on the case.