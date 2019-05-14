Police increase seat belt enforcement for Click It or Ticket

(WWLP) – This week is the start of Click It or Ticket. Click it or Ticket is a nationwide slogan for seat belt enforcement, happening now through June 2.

It’s an increased enforcement effort to reduce motor vehicle deaths and injuries.

But, Massachusetts has a lower-than-average seat belt use rate.

“I think more people should be mindful of wearing their seatbelts,” said West Springfield resident Francis Hoague. “It’d be safer.”

In Massachusetts, you cannot get pulled over just for not wearing a seatbelt.

State law requires people to wear a seat belt while in a car, but failure to do so is considered a “second offense.” This means you must first be pulled over for another reason to receive a citation.

Fines begin at $25. Captain Michael McCabe of the Westfield Police Department told 22News there are other offenses officers will look for instead.

“We can pull you over for all kinds of things, whether it’s an inspection sticker or an expired registration,” McCabe explained. “The more we can do to protect you, the better off we all are.”

Police, however, can pull you over if they see that a child isn’t wearing a seatbelt.

McCabe said seatbelts save lives. Sixty-two percent of people killed in crashes in Massachusetts in 2017 were not wearing seatbelts.

