Waterbury, VT – Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate an incident involving an injured man that triggered a “heavy police response” in Waterbury.

At around 1 p.m. Wednesday, troopers reported that the man, who claimed he had been injured in nearby woods, appeared to have been shot. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Meanwhile, investigators from several state police units, including a K-9 team, converged on an area near VT 100 and the Green Mountain Club.

Police say that at around 10 a.m., residents along Cabin Lane encountered the man, who said he had been shot. The residents called 911, but the man left the area. Police received a second call about an hour later after the man walked into a coffee shop, saying he had been injured in the woods.

Just before 7 p.m., police reported that detectives were unable to confirm that the man’s injuries were the result of gunfire. The man’s identity is being withheld while police continue the investigation into the cause of the injuries, as well as whether anyone else was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.