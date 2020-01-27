Police investigate after attempted robbery turned homicide at Wendy’s

EDINBORO, Penn. (WJET/WFXP) – The victim shot in an attempted robbery at the Wendy’s in Edinboro has died.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim, identified by police as a 22-year old male, was shot twice and later died from his wounds at a local hospital.

At around 2:20pm Saturday, a male suspect entered the Wendy’s and forced a female employee to the back of the restaurant in order to access the money in the safe.

Police report that during this incident, the male victim in the back of the restaurant was shot twice. The suspect fled on a black and red motorcycle onto Route 6 and then headed northbound on Interstate 79.

State police in addition to the City of Erie Police, Millcreek Police and the FBI have taken several people of interest into custody. One was taken into custody after a short pursuit on Interstate 90. The pursuit ended after tire deflation devices were utilized.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing and a ski mask. If you have any information, you are asked to call State Police in Girard at 814-774-9611