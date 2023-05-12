Brookfield, VT – Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Brookfield, Friday night.

Around 5:45 Friday night, police got a call from someone saying a vehicle was driving erratically on Route 14 near the intersection of Route 65. The caller said the driver appeared to be shot.

The caller told police the injured man said a shooting occurred at a home nearby, and another person had been shot. The caller said they were helping to get the victim to Gifford Medical Center.

At about the same time, dispatch received an emergency call from someone at a home on Route 14, saying a man was dead outside. That man’s body will be taken to Burlington for an autopsy.

The man from the car was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. His condition is unknown.

Vermont State Police are expected to answer questions at 10:30 pm Friday.

This investigation is in its initial stages.