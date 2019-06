FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after an ice cream store in Florence was robbed Tuesday morning.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper told 22News, officers were called to Florence Soft Serve at 10:06 a.m. for a report of a breaking and entering incident.

Kasper said when officers got to the shop an employee told police that cash was missing, and ice cream and snacks had been eaten.

Police are investigating the incident.