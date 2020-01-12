Police investigating fatal stabbing at Fall River apartment complex

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – A man was fatally stabbed at a Fall River apartment complex on Saturday, according to police.

Fall River Police Sergeant J.T. Hoar tells Eyewitness News the incident took place around 7:30 a.m. at the Bay Village Apartments on Bay Street.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the incident took place in the parking lot of the housing complex.

The DA’s office identified the victim as Jorge Vieira, 25, of Fall River.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office said first responders located Vieira in the parking lot, rendered aid​ and rushed him to St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River. Vieira was transferred to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died.

Hoar said investigators do not believe this was a random attack. He said they are looking into a suspect but noted the investigation is “active and fluid.”