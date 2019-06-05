Police: Man, woman arrested after drug deal outside Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are facing resisting arrest and drug charges after police witnessed a drug deal outside Union Street Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said officers arrested 25-year-old Stone Maldonado of Springfield and 19-year-old Yleana Clark of Schenectady, NY, after a metro officer observed suspicious activity outside the bus station around 9 a.m.

Maldonado is said to have handed cocaine to Clark, which she hid. While the metro officer was questioning Clark, Maldonado allegedly grabbed his backpack and took off.

Clark was arrested shortly after and charged with resisting arrest and possession of cocaine.

Police spotted Maldonado on the Memorial Bridge while searching for him. As officers attempted to approach him, he seemed to comply until he reached into his backpack and threw a large plastic bag of cocaine into the river.

Officers arrested Maldonado and found additional cocaine in his backpack. He is facing multiple charges including distribution of cocaine, possession of cocaine, resisting arrest, and tampering or destroying evidence.