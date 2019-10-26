Police nab fourth ‘Head Shot Mafia’ member wanted in fentanyl bust

BROCKTON Mass. (WPRI) — The fourth member of a Brockton drug crew involved in what police are calling a “fentanyl delivery service” has been taken into custody.

Jason Miranda, 24, of Taunton, was on the run following the arrest of three other members of the drug crew known as the “Head Shot Mafia” following a months-long investigation.

Police arrested Miranda on Thursday and, while executing a search warrant, found fentanyl, a firearm and nearly $30,000 cash in his possession.

The investigation into the group began in September after police received a tip that they were selling fentanyl throughout Brockton and neighboring cities.

Miranda was detained after appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston.