Police offering cash reward to track down Fall River robbery suspects

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police in Fall River are investigating a rash of break-ins at city businesses.

A total of nine businesses, in both the north and south end, were broken into in the early morning hours throughout this past week, police said.

The suspect(s) have targeted small restaurants and convenience stores, including Big Bazaar Indian Grocery on North Main Street.

Investigators said stolen vehicles were used to commit the crimes. In two instances, police said the getaway car was a work van.

The vehicle was spotted traveling north on Route 24 and, with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police, Fall River Police attempted to stop the van at a red light.

Police said officers approached the van with their guns drawn and the driver took off.

An officer who was in between a police cruiser and the fleeing van tried to break the van’s window with his firearm. That’s when police said the officer’s gun accidentally went off. It doesn’t appear anyone was hurt.

Police have released a surveillance photo of a male suspect and are asking for the public with help in identifying the person by calling the Fall River Police Tip Line at 508-672-TIPS (8477).

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.