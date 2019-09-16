Police officer helps homeless man shave

DETROIT ( WXYZ/CNN) — A heartwarming moment between a Detroit police officer and a homeless man will give you all the feels and make your day.

“I observed him standing over here trying to use a water bottle to rinse his hands, his coat, his face, and his eyes,” Thomas said. “So I walked up and I said, ‘Excuse me, sir.’ And at that point, he’s like, ‘Okay, I’ll leave. I’ll leave. I’ll leave.’ and I said, ‘No, you need some help.’ And he turned around blindly and said, ‘Yes. Thank you. God bless.’”

Jeremy Thomas is the Detroit Police Officer in the heartwarming pictures Jill Schafer shared on Facebook. Officer Thomas had no idea anyone was watching when he helped the man shave.

The razor and shaving cream part of a hand out for the homeless that a woman and her daughter had just given the man.

“Another Comerica Park staff member said he’s trying to shave in the rain, he’s trying to use the downspout to rinse his face off,” Officer Thomas said.

“What he did for me was alright,”Stanley Nelson, the man Thomas helped said. “I really appreciate that because, you know, I’m going through my thing. I feel bad about myself but I’m going to be alright.”

“God’s going to bless him, He’s going to bless him for doing that,” 62-year-old Nelson said. “Because he didn’t have to do that. He got a heart and he understands, when you’re out here on the street, ya know, look out for somebody cuz God will look out for you.”

And helping others is why Officer Thomas joined the police department three years ago.

“Just know that this could be you at any day,” Thomas said. “I mean like I said, nobody’s better than the other person. Maybe in a better position in life. But use that opportunity to take care of somebody else when you can.”