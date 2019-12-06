Police positively identify woman found dead in Ansonia as mother of missing 1-year-old

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police announced Thursday that they have positively identified the woman found dead in her home in Ansonia as the mother the missing 1-year-old girl.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Officer Lynch of Ansonia PD reported that the body of a woman found Monday is that of Christine Holloway, the mother of Vanessa Morales.

“Today the identity of the female victim found inside six and a half Mertle Avenue on Monday December 2, 2019, was positively identified as Christine Marie Holloway, age 43, and the mother of Vanessa Morales, our missing 1-year-old baby.” – Ansonia PD, 12/5/19

Vanessa Morales, 1, from Ansonia. – Photo: Family of Vanessa Morales

An Amber Alert was issued for Vanessa on Wednesday after Holloway’s body was found in her Ansonia home Monday.

Holloway’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The cause of death was reported as blunt-force trauma.

Vanessa’s Aunt Anna made a statement on behalf of the family Thursday. Through tears, Anna thanked law enforcement for their work on the case, and begged anyone with information to come forward.

“We, the family, would like to ask for everyone in our communities and beyond us to help bring baby Vanessa home safely. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts, we beg of you to please contact Ansonia Police Department or call the FBI tip line 203-503-5555.” – Anna, Vanessa Morales’ Aunt

