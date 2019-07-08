AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Feeding Hills are dealing with an armed individual.

According to the Agawam Police Department, local and state police are on Joanne Circle dealing with the individual, who they say is contained to one house.

Police said residents in the surrounding area have been evacuated.

When our 22News crew got there they could see several police cars in the area and part of Gina Drive blocked off.

This is a developing story, 22News will provide updates as they become available.