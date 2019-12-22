Police pull over drivers, hand out gift cards

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBMA/CNN) – First fear….then relief.

That’s what some drivers in East Alabama experienced when they were pulled over by police this week.

But it wasn’t because they did anything wrong.

Driving through Glencoe this holiday season you may find yourself getting pulled over by police

“You know, a lot of people their first reaction when the police cars get behind them and cut the lights on they’re trying to figure out what they did wrong,” said Glencoe Police Chief Alan Kelly.

But officers with the Glencoe Police Department have a big surprise fro some drivers.

Instead of tickets they’re handing out gift cards.

“This is for the kids. We got some glow sticks and stuff. And here’s a gift card for a pizza. Thank you! I know it’s a surprise. I was like what did I do?”

“That was made possible through our local businesses,” said Chief Kelly. “They’re very supportive in the effort that we’re trying to do.”

With the stops officers get to share a positive encounter with people in the city.

“I was scared to death. I was actually scared to death,” said one driver.

The department says its goal is to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

“Thank you!”

And to spread holiday cheer.