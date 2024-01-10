PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday in Pittsfield, three people were hospitalized with serious injuries from a single-car crash. Pittsfield Police, the Pittsfield Fire Department, Berkshire County Ambulance, and Action Ambulance all responded to the crash.

On Wednesday, the Police Department identified the three individuals, all residents of the city. The driver was Anthony Nichols, 40, with passengers Gregory Prince, 54, and Robert O’Bert, 50. Nichols remains in serious condition at Bay State Medical Center, while Prince is in fair condition at the same hospital. Police said that O’Bert is in good condition, but remains at Berkshire Medical Center.

If you witnessed or have information about the crash, contact Michael Silver of the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700 ext. 596.