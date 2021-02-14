Police say three people injured in reported shooting at Northwoods Mall, need help identifying suspect

UPDATE – Lt. Matt Hughes with the North Charleston Police Department confirmed that the shooting was an isolated incident.

He went on to explain that two of the victims have non life-threatening injuries while one victim is in critical condition.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police confirm they are responding to a reported shooting at Northwoods Mall.

The shooting happened at around 1:36 pm.

North Charleston Police officers and Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies entered the mall and ensured that the scene was secure.

Officials say there are three victims, two females and one male, who were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

On-scene treatment was provided and the victims were transported to the hospital for further treatment of their injuries.

Officers have determined that an individual, seen in the photo below, is the suspect in the incident.

Courtesy: NCPD

According to officials, the shooting happened in a common area of the mall.

The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual.