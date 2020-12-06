Police say two people from Gulfport involved in deadly crash in Alabama

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police say two people from Gulfport were involved in a deadly crash on Canal Rd. and Bear Point Ave. Friday night.
According to officials, the estimated time of the crash was between 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The passenger was fatally injured and the driver was transported to the hospital, says Police Chief Steven Brown.
Officers are investigating the crash and alcohol is suspected to have played a role. The driver and passenger were not named.
