Breaking News
Police searching for inmate who escaped from Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield

Police searching for inmate who escaped from Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Pittsfield Police Department

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an area hospital Monday afternoon. 

According to the Berkshire Sheriff Department, Harry Chandler, Jr. escaped from the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield around 2:07 p.m. The medical center is located at 725 North Street. 

Chandler is an inmate at the Berkshire County Jail. He was last seen wearing orange pants, no shoes and no shirt. 

Credit: Berkshire Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to call their Emergency Communication Center at (413) 442-0512.  

Do not approach Chandler if you see him, instead, call 911

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories