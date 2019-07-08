Police searching for inmate who escaped from Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an area hospital Monday afternoon.

According to the Berkshire Sheriff Department, Harry Chandler, Jr. escaped from the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield around 2:07 p.m. The medical center is located at 725 North Street.

Chandler is an inmate at the Berkshire County Jail. He was last seen wearing orange pants, no shoes and no shirt.

Credit: Berkshire Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to call their Emergency Communication Center at (413) 442-0512.

Do not approach Chandler if you see him, instead, call 911.