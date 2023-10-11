COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are asking for the public’s help as they work to track down a missing woman and her two young children.

Police said 23-year-old Nancy Pizarro left her Washington Street apartment around 1 p.m. Tuesday following a disturbance.

Missing Coventry woman Nancy Pizarro (Photo: Coventry Police Department)

She was driving a black 2011 Mazda CX-7 with Massachusetts registration 4LDF44 and had her two kids, ages 2 and 5.

Police are concerned about their well-being, saying Pizarro was reportedly upset and may have harmed herself.

The vehicle was last spotted about an hour later on New London Avenue in Cranston.

Pizarro has family in Western Massachusetts, but they hadn’t heard from her at last check, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coventry police at (401) 826-1100.