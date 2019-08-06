Police searching for missing Worcester woman

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police and the Worcester Police Department are searching for a missing woman.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 62-year-old Mary Montesino was last seen on August 2 at the Worcester Health Center located on Oriol Drive, wearing a multicolored flower shirt and green pants.

Montesino is hispanic and described as 5’6″, 200 pounds, with grey hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Worcester Police at 508-799-8606 or 911.