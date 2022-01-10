Police stabbed in Springfield officer-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead and a police officer is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on Genessee Street.

Now the Detective Bureau is investigating the incident, along with the Hampden District Attorneys’ office. At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, two Springfield police officers were called to a report of a man who had pulled out a knife on another person. Police report that they found the suspect on Genessee street, but according to Springfield police, when the officers tried to investigate further, the suspect stabbed one of them in the face. When the suspect attempted to charge the officers again, the stabbed officer fired two shots, hitting the suspect.

The officer who was stabbed has been hospitalized with serious injuries. The incident is under investigation by the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.

The two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. The incident was captured on both officers’ body-worn cameras. Commissioner Claprood said the department plans to release the footage once the investigation is over. 22News has filed a public records request for that footage as well. This story is still developing, WWLP will post updates as soon as more details are released.