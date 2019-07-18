Police: Suspect arrested after reports of man with gun in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Puerto Rico is facing charges after police were called to the area of Essex and Walnut Street Wednesday night for reports of a man with a gun.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News officers searched the area and located 29-year-old Angel Rodriguez of San Juan, walking away from the area on Cabot Street around 7:45 p.m.

The officers allegedly saw Rodriguez discard a bag, which had a gun inside. The gun was fully loaded with 10 rounds. Lt. Albert said Rodriguez was also found in possession of a bag of marijuana and several hundred dollars.

Rodriguez did not have a license to carry the gun. He was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Carrying / Possessing a firearm without a license to carry

Possession of ammo without an FID Card

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in Holyoke District Court.