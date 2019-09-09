Breaking News
Police: Suspect wanted for threats against Gillette Stadium arrested in RI
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police confirm a man arrested in East Providence Sunday is the same man wanted for making threats against Gillette Stadium on the Patriots’ season-opener.

Police say the suspect, Tobias Gray, was arrested on a previous, unrelated domestic violence charge.

Gray is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence District Court Monday morning.

While it did not comment on the nature of the threat against Gillette Stadium, Foxboro police released the following statement Monday morning.

“Chief Baker has indicted that the Foxborough Police are withholding comment at this time on any specific action our agency may have taken, or may take in the future, in response to the ongoing challenge of malevolent or criminal social media posts.”

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as they come into our newsroom.

