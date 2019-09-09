Police: Suspect wanted for threats against Gillette Stadium arrested in RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police confirm a man arrested in East Providence Sunday is the same man wanted for making threats against Gillette Stadium on the Patriots’ season-opener.

Police say the suspect, Tobias Gray, was arrested on a previous, unrelated domestic violence charge.

Gray is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence District Court Monday morning.

I’m in court waiting for Tobias Gray to be arraigned. According to a lock-up sheet from East Providence PD, Gray is facing a domestic violence charge, plus a charge for making threats to public officials. Gray is also a facing a fugitive from justice charge out of MA. @wpri12 https://t.co/8Y48kF9Zav — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) September 9, 2019

While it did not comment on the nature of the threat against Gillette Stadium, Foxboro police released the following statement Monday morning.

“Chief Baker has indicted that the Foxborough Police are withholding comment at this time on any specific action our agency may have taken, or may take in the future, in response to the ongoing challenge of malevolent or criminal social media posts.”

