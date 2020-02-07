Police: Teacher knocked out 1st grader’s tooth

(WPTV) A first grade teacher in Riviera Beach, Florida is facing child abuse charges after police say she violently shoved a 7-year-old student’s head into a wall, knocking his tooth out and busting his lip.

According to her arrest report, 64-year-old Cynthia Smith is a teacher at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary SchoolU.

School district police said surveillance video showed Smith standing in a hallway on January 28 as students walked on both sides of her.

According to police, a 7-year-old student was seen in the video moving his hands on a bulletin board when Smith walked swiftly up to the student, put her hands on the back of his head and neck, and violently shoved him face first into a wall.

The student’s “head appears to snap back from the force,” the arrest report stated.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2OBy71p