(WDSU) – Officials in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana are investigating after they said a 14-year-old boy stabbed his father to death with a spear and then called authorities.

Deputies found the victim inside his Terrytown home suffering from multiple wounds, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

Lopinto said the teenager was detained at the home, and a weapon believed to have been used in the attack, a spear, was recovered.

