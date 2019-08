WILBRAHAM, Mass (WWLP) – A car crashed into a pole on Stony Hill Road and East Longmeadow Road in Wilbraham Friday night.

Wilbraham Police Sergeant Christopher Arventos told 22News they were called to the crash at around 7 Friday night.

No serious injuries were reported, but the road was closed for hours. Wilbraham Police Department is working to determine what led up to the accident.

We’ll continue to update with any new information