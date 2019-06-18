Police: Woman drives into Michigan river with kids; 3 dead

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have recovered all three bodies after police say a mother drove her vehicle with two children inside into the Kalamazoo River.

Kalamazoo officers say two other girls were inside a vehicle shortly before a mother drove it into the Kalamazoo River, killing her and her two young daughters.

The bodies of the 44-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughters were recovered Tuesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said two girls also under the age of 10 were let out of the car to meet their uncle at a Walgreens just before the woman drove her car into the river.

The survivors were very distraught when officers found them around 10:45 p.m. Monday walking towards the store located across the street from a police station. It was then that officers learned a family member had intentionally driven into the Kalamazoo River with her two children inside the vehicle, according to a KDPS news release.

When officers started searching the water near Verburg Park, they found the bodies of the woman and one of the girls. The Michigan State Police Dive Team recovered the second daughter’s body around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are withholding the name of the mother and two girls until their relatives are notified.

The Office of Children’s Ombudsman told 24 Hour News 8 there is an open investigation into Children’s Protective Services prior interactions with the family in question.

That means the woman and her two kids had some sort of contact with CPS in the last two years.

The office will investigate to see if CPS could have or should have done anything differently that may have prevented this tragedy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.